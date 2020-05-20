Dan Cohen was named head of global distribution for ViacomCBS on Wednesday, with longtime CBS distribution head Armando Nunez transitioning out to an advisory role.

Nunez, who for more than 20 years led CBS’ international sales efforts, most recently led the integration of CBS and Paramount’s global licensing/distribution teams following the merger of CBS and Viacom last year. Cohen will take over next month.

“Thanks to Armando’s exceptional leadership, the critical work to unify our global licensing and distribution operations is complete, and the team is moving forward with a comprehensive strategy for the future,” said ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish. “In fact, we are already making material progress growing this key business, driven by our combined strength in studio production and our unrivaled library of hit franchises and titles across TV and film. With a smooth transition between outstanding leaders, and with Dan at the helm, we continue to be in the best position to thrive.”

In his new role as President of the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, Cohen will be responsible for monetizing a large and growing portfolio of original content that airs on the CBS Television Network, The CW, CBS All Access and Showtime, as well as programming from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, CBS Television Studios, CBS News and the Viacom brands.

In addition, Cohen will oversee domestic distribution and syndication sales for CBS Television Distribution. He has served as President, Global Content Licensing for ViacomCBS since the merger in December 2019.

“When Bob asked me to lead this group post-merger, part of the plan was that I would transition from day-to-day leadership to an advisory role once the two teams were integrated and a future strategy was set,” said Nuñez. “Working side by side with Dan, that process has gone faster than expected and is now complete. We are well-positioned wherever this rapidly evolving media landscape takes us, and I can’t think of anyone better to lead us forward than Dan.”