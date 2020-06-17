Dan Harmon Animated Comedy Gets Series Commitment at Fox
“Rick and Morty” co-creator has signed a new direct animation deal with the broadcast network
Jennifer Maas | June 17, 2020 @ 9:18 AM
Last Updated: June 17, 2020 @ 9:30 AM
Fox Entertainment has given a series commitment to a new animated comedy from “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon. The potential show is part of a direct animation deal the “Community” mastermind has signed with the Fox broadcast network.
Under the pact, Harmon will create and develop the series, which is targeted to premiere in the spring of 2020. This marks Fox’s first direct animation deal to receive a series commitment and will be fully owned by Fox, with Fox Entertainment set to produce the untitled comedy and Bento Box Entertainment serving as the show’s animation studio.
“Before joining the network ranks, I was an independent producer who had the opportunity to work with Dan on one of my very first projects. His singular voice, tenor and conviction to always deliver the unexpected in the stories he tells, let me know right away that he was a special talent,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement Wednesady. “As one of the most prolific creators working in the business today – and as Fox’s animation brand continues to grow and evolve, with the support and guidance of Charlie Collier – there’s no better creative partner to have than Dan Harmon.”
