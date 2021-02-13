Check Out Dan Levy’s Note He Left for Next ‘SNL’ Host Regina King

There WILL be a new episode of “SNL” this week’s episode, with King hosting and Nathaniel Rateliff as the musical guest. It’ll be a first for both of them.
You can be pretty sure this season of “SNL” will be very political for the full stretch. While it’s no longer an election year, somehow the tense political situation in the U.S. has managed to ramp up from the fever pitch it was at in 2020, thanks to the second impeachment of former president Donald Trump and the mob of terrorists who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “SNL” will, as it always does, follow the discourse.
There has been no stopping Regina King. After winning an Oscar for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and an Emmy for “Watchmen,” the actress has found herself back in contention for another Academy Award — this time for Best Director for “One Night in Miami.”
Regina King, Dan Levy and 51 More Portraits From StudioWrap 2020 (Photos)
Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers" - The Palm Springs Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" - The Palm Springs Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Renée Zellweger, "Judy" - Palm Springs Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Adam Driver, "Marriage Story" - Palm Springs Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Laura Dern, "Marriage Story" - Palm Springs Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Jamie Foxx, "Just Mercy" - Palm Springs Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Charlize Theron, "Bombshell" - Palm Springs Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory" - Palm Springs Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet" - Palm Springs Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Logan Lerman, "Shirley" - Sundance Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Ron Howard, "Rebuilding Paradise" - Sundance Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Toni Collette, "Dream Horse" - The Sundance Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Kelly Rowland, "Bad Hair" - Sundance Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Diego Luna, "Wander Darkly" - The Sundance Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, "Palm Springs" - Sundance Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Glenn Close, "Four Good Days" - The Sundance Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Bill Skarsgård, "Nine Days" - Sundance Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Director Cathy Yan, "Birds of Prey"
Photographed by Raen Badua for TheWrap
J. B. Smoove, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Photographed by Embry Lopez for TheWrap
Lana Condor, "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Gavin Leatherwood, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Jennifer Connelly, "Snowpiercer"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Issa Rae and Prentice Penny, "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Prentice Penny, "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Harvey Guillén, "What We Do in the Shadows"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Photographed by Christian Friis for TheWrap
Robin Thede, "A Black Lady Sketch Show "
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Chloé Grace Moretz, "Shadow in the Cloud" - The Toronto International Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actor-director Viggo Mortensen, "Falling" - The Toronto International Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Eiza González, "I Care a Lot" - The Toronto International Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami" - The Toronto International Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot" - The Toronto International Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Connie Britton, "Joe Bell" - The Toronto International Film Festival 2020
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actor William Catlett, "Black Lightning" TheGrill 2020
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Nika King,"Euphoria" - TheGrill 2020
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actor Kalen Allen, "An American Pickle" - TheGrill 2020
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actor-director Maz Jobrani, "Gander" - TheGrill 2020
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Actress-director Regina King, "One Night in Miami" - The Power Women Summit 2020
Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
Actress Aubrey Plaza, "Black Bear" and "Happiest Season" - The Power Women Summit 2020
Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
Actress Storm Reid, "The Invisible Man" - The Power Women Summit 2020
Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
Actress Beanie Feldstein, "American Crime Story" - The Power Women Summit 2020
Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
Actress Kelly Marie Tran, "Raya and the Last Dragon" - The Power Women Summit 2020
Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
Actress Jameela Jamil, "The Good Place" - The Power Women Summit 2020
Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
Alisha Boe, "13 Reasons Why" - The Power Women Summit 2020
Photographed by Phylicia J.L. Munn for TheWrap
