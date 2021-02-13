Go Pro Today

Check Out Dan Levy’s Note He Left for Next ‘SNL’ Host Regina King

“Regina! You got this! Much Love, Dan”

| February 13, 2021 @ 12:45 PM


Dan Levy and Regina King

“Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy, who hosted “SNL” last week, left a note of encouragement for this week’s host, Regina King.

The “One Night In Miami” director took to her Instagram Story and shared a photo of a Post-It note Levy left on a mirror, which says, “Regina! You got this! Much Love, Dan.”

King responded with “Awww. You’re the best @instadanjlevy You crushed it! #snl.”



 

Also Read: 'SNL' to Return With First-Time Hosts John Krasinski, Dan Levy and Regina King

There WILL be a new episode of “SNL” this week’s episode,  with King hosting and Nathaniel Rateliff as the musical guest. It’ll be a first for both of them.

You can be pretty sure this season of “SNL” will be very political for the full stretch. While it’s no longer an election year, somehow the tense political situation in the U.S. has managed to ramp up from the fever pitch it was at in 2020, thanks to the second impeachment of former president Donald Trump and the mob of terrorists who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “SNL” will, as it always does, follow the discourse.

There has been no stopping Regina King. After winning an Oscar for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and an Emmy for “Watchmen,” the actress has found herself back in contention for another Academy Award — this time for Best Director for “One Night in Miami.”

Related Content