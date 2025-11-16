Dan McGrath, Emmy Winning Writer and Producer for ‘SNL,’ ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘King of the Hill,’ Dies at 61

Dan McGrath, a writer and producer who worked on “Saturday Night Live” and “King of the Hill” and won an Emmy for an episode of “The Simpsons,” has died, his sister announced Sunday. He was 61.

McGrath died in a Brooklyn hospital after having a stroke, his sister Gail Garabadian said.

“We lost my incredible brother Danny yesterday. He was a special man, one of a kind,” Garabadian posted on Facebook. “An incredible son, brother, uncle and friend. Our hearts are broken.”

McGrath started writing comedy for “The Harvard Lampoon,” and joined “SNL” in 1991, earning his first Emmy nomination the following year for his work with Chris Farley and Adam Sandler. After just two seasons on the NBC sketch show, he moved to “The Simpsons,” with writing credits on 50 episodes, with producing credits for half of those.

He won his Emmy in 1997 for “Homer’s Phobia,” and was a regular contributor to the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes. He did more producing on “King of the Hill,” with 28 episodes, while earning writing credits on 11.

McGrath also wrote for “Muppets Tonight,” “Gravity Falls,” “Mission Hill,” “The PJs” and other animated hits.

He is survived by his mother, Eleanor; brothers Michael and Peter and sister Gail, as well as a nephew and two nieces.