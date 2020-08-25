Go Pro Today

Dan Parise, TV Producer Behind Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Halftime Show, Dies at 61

Emmy and Grammy-nominee died of a cardiac arrest Monday

| August 25, 2020 @ 2:18 PM
Dan Parise

Roc Nation

Dan Parise, an Emmy and Grammy-nominated television and live-event producer who co-produced this year’s Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, died Monday night of a cardiac arrest. He was 61.

A rep for Roc Nation, for whom he produced several events, confirmed his death to TheWrap Tuesday.

“He committed his life to his family at home and his family on the road, making each one of us better with each show. From working with Dave Matthews to Michelle Obama to Keith Richards, his mark on the entertainment and broadcast world will be felt for generations to come,” a rep for Roc Nation said.

Also Read: Landon Clifford, YouTube Star From 'Cam&Fam,' Dies at 19

Parise started his career more than 30 years ago, and since then the industry veteran has worked with artists and celebrities including Jay-Z, Eric Clapton, Oprah Winfrey, Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder. He oversaw large production and ruled with what Roc Nation called an “iron fist” while bringing “heart and greatness” to events such as the Global Citizen Festival, the Made In America Festival, and the iHeart Radio Festival.

He previously worked with Live Nation as their Director of Production, and created the Special Events division which produced TV specials including the “25th Anniversary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame” concerts and benefit concerts like “A Concert for Hurricane Katrina Relief,” “12-12-12: A Concert for Sandy Relief,” and “The Concert for New York City.” That special events division eventually turned into his own company, Diversified Production Services.

He also produced the documentaries “On the Run Tour: Beyonce and Jay Z,” which got him both a Grammy and an Emmy nomination in 2015, and “Mariah Carey: Live from Central Park.”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • Daniel Dae Kim Idris Elba Mel Gibson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Antonio Banderas Getty Images
  • Brian Cox Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart Getty Images
1 of 81

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content