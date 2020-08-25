Dan Parise, an Emmy and Grammy-nominated television and live-event producer who co-produced this year’s Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, died Monday night of a cardiac arrest. He was 61.

A rep for Roc Nation, for whom he produced several events, confirmed his death to TheWrap Tuesday.

“He committed his life to his family at home and his family on the road, making each one of us better with each show. From working with Dave Matthews to Michelle Obama to Keith Richards, his mark on the entertainment and broadcast world will be felt for generations to come,” a rep for Roc Nation said.

Also Read: Landon Clifford, YouTube Star From 'Cam&Fam,' Dies at 19

Parise started his career more than 30 years ago, and since then the industry veteran has worked with artists and celebrities including Jay-Z, Eric Clapton, Oprah Winfrey, Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder. He oversaw large production and ruled with what Roc Nation called an “iron fist” while bringing “heart and greatness” to events such as the Global Citizen Festival, the Made In America Festival, and the iHeart Radio Festival.

He previously worked with Live Nation as their Director of Production, and created the Special Events division which produced TV specials including the “25th Anniversary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame” concerts and benefit concerts like “A Concert for Hurricane Katrina Relief,” “12-12-12: A Concert for Sandy Relief,” and “The Concert for New York City.” That special events division eventually turned into his own company, Diversified Production Services.

He also produced the documentaries “On the Run Tour: Beyonce and Jay Z,” which got him both a Grammy and an Emmy nomination in 2015, and “Mariah Carey: Live from Central Park.”