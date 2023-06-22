Country singers Dan + Shay have joined “The Voice” for Season 25 as the singing competition show’s first coaching duo.

The three-time Grammy Award winners served as Blake Shelton’s “battle advisers” in Season 20. But they will coach this next season, which airs in 2024, alongside Reba McEntire and John Legend, who will return for back-to-back seasons.

Three-time Grammy winner Chance the Rapper will round out the red chairs following his debut on the show in Season 23.

Dan + Shay has been performing for 10 years, setting a record for winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance three times in 2021. Known for hit songs like “Tequila,” “Speechless” and “All to Myself,” Dan + Shay most recently released their fourth studio album, “Good Things,” which includes their single “10,000 Hours” featuring Justin Bieber.

NBC previously confirmed that Season 24 of “The Voice” will include former “One Direction” member Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and John Legend as coaches. Original coach Blake Shelton, who won nine out of the 22 aired seasons departed at the end of Season 23 after consistently helming a red chair since the show’s conception. Shelton’s original co-coaches included Adem Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

Since then, other celebrity coaches have included Kelly Clarkson, Usher, Ariana Grande, Pharell, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Jennifer Hudson.

The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.

The musical competition series has won four Emmy Awards.