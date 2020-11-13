Dan Stevens to Voice Prince Charles and Prince Philip in HBO Max’s Animated Royal Family Comedy

Dan Stevens will be taking on not one, but two royal parts for HBO Max’s animated British Royal Family comedy, “The Prince,” voicing both Prince Charles and his father, Prince Philip.

Based on Gary Janetti’s popular parody Prince George Instagram account, “The Prince’ is a biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child,” per HBO Max.

“Before George rules Britannia, he’ll be laying down his own laws in Gary Janetti’s comedic take on the future King of England’s childhood as seen from the prince’s own point of view. Because his succession isn’t coming any time soon, in each episode George will find his path in life as a young prince in modern times – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners. The Prince also features notable characters in George’s life such as his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his fourth-in-line-for-the-throne little sister Charlotte, his modern Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry, his great-grandad Philip, and – who can forget – his Gan Gan Elizabeth.”

Janetti will star in the series as Prince George, along with Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte and Stevens as Prince Charles and Prince Philip.

The series is written and executive produced by Janetti and produced by 20th Television.

Best known for his starring role in “Downton Abbey,” Stevens other notable credits include FX’s “Legion,” Netflix’s “Eurovision,” Disney’s live-action “Beauty & the Beast” movie, as well as “Call of the Wild,” and “Lucy in the Sky.”