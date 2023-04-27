Dana Bash Calls Out LA Times for Describing Her as John King’s ‘Ex-Wife’

Veteran CNN anchor Dana Bash scold at the Los Angeles Times for referring to her as John King’s “ex wife,” in a story about her replacing him on “Inside Politics,” while he takes on a new role at the cable news network. In response, the LA Times changed the headline, and Bash thanked the paper.

“Hey ⁦@latimes⁩ – yes John and I used to be married,” Bash said. “We are now friends and share a wonderful son together. In this context I am not an “ex wife,” I am a veteran journalist with decades of experience who worked hard for this role. Do better please.”

Once corrected, Bash replied to her original tweet and said, “Thank you @latimes.”

On Thursday, CNN announced Bash will take over “Inside Politics.” Currently, she doubles as a chief political correspondent and a co-host of the Sunday program “State of the Union.”

“I am thrilled to be taking over as anchor of Inside Politics,” Bash said in a statement. “After nearly 30 years at CNN covering campaigns, Capitol Hill and the White House, I am excited to helm a program devoted to the politics that impact Americans’ lives. John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter.”

Bash and King share a son together and were married from 2008 to 2012.

King, who’s 59, has anchored “Inside Politics” for nine year, dating back to 2014. He’s transitioning to a new role more focused on voters in key battleground states ahead of the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election.

“This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment,” King said. “It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.”

CNN said in addition to leading this new project, King “will remain a staple throughout CNN’s live election and special coverage.”