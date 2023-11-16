Dana Carvey’s Son Dex Dies of Accidental Overdose at 32: ‘We Will Miss Him Forever’

On Thursday Dana Carvey announced the death of his 32-year-old son, Dex from an accidental drug overdose. “We will miss him forever,” the comedian said in part in a statement posted on social media.

Carvey also shared a message of hope for people who might be struggling with addiction, writing that “you are in our hearts and prayers.”

Like his father, Dex Carvey was also an actor; his credits included the film “Joe Dirt 2” (2015) and the TV miniseries “The Funster” (2014). He also co-created comedy cartoons, which can be seen on his Instagram account.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy,” Carvey said in his statement, written on behalf of his family. “Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdoes. He was 32 years old.”

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately,” Carvey continued.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life,” Carvey wrote. “And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee.”

Writing that his son “a beautiful person,” Carvey said “his handmade cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum concluded with a message for other people battling addiction.

“To anyone struggling with addiction, or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” the letter, signed by Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, concluded.

Dex Carvey was born in 1992.

Following the announcement, Carvey also shared photos of Dex.

Dex and me working together. What a joy.

Fuck the tabloids. This is my boy.

