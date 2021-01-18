Fox News’ Dana Perino Put Her Shoes on the Wrong Feet on Day 1 of ‘America’s Newsroom’ Gig (Video)

Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer’s “America’s Newsroom” tenure got off on the wrong foot — quite literally, in Perino’s case.

The Fox News anchor said she was so nervous this morning that she “put my shoes on the wrong feet.”

That’s not exactly a great start to the new gig. Watch Perino and Hemmer open the newly relaunched program via the video above.

Here is the footwear part of the duo’s opening banter:

Perino: But it was a big day for me too, right? So I came here right after I left the White House. I had the opportunity to work on the Daily Briefing as an anchor, but I’ve never had an opportunity like this and I’m thrilled. I will say it was a little bit like the first day of school feeling. So last night I was nervous. Right. And I had all those feelings. And then you just know something’s going to happen on the day of the first day of school, like something. So this morning I have been working remote. I get here today. I get dressed and I put my shoes on. I’m like, wow, my feet hurt so bad. And I don’t know why they hurt so badly, but I’m getting ready and I’m rushing. And I got the papers and we’re doing the call and everything. And I walk here to hair and makeup to the studio. My feet hurt so bad. Do you know what I did?

Hemmer: I’m assuming they were stuffed with newspaper.

Perino: I put my shoes on the wrong feet. I would have walked all the way here and I realized it. And when I fixed it, I thought, OK, everything’s going to be OK from there.

Hemmer: Your feet are OK?

Perino: Fine now. But I mean, it was quite traumatic.

Hemmer: So you know I’m wearing the right shoes, so we’re good.

As was recently announced, Fox News relaunched “America’s Newsroom” as a two-hour show running from 9 a.m. ET to 11 a.m ET. Founding anchor Hemmer rejoined the program. Perino is his co-anchor.

Harris Faulkner takes over at 11 a.m. ET and runs until noon ET. Below is the channel’s new weekday daytime and pre-primetime lineup:

9-11 AM/ET – America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino

11 AM/ET – The Faulkner Focus

12-1 PM/ET – Outnumbered

1-3 PM/ET – America Reports with John Roberts & Sandra Smith

3-4 PM/ET – The Story with Martha MacCallum

4-5 PM/ET – Your World with Neil Cavuto

5-6 PM/ET – The Five

6-7 PM/ET – Special Report with Bret Baier

7-8 PM/ET – FOX News Primetime