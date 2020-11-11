“Black Panther” star Danai Gurira is set to play the title role in “The Fighting Shirley Chisholm,” a film about pioneering presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm.

Cherien Davis (“Ramy,” “Ozark”) will direct the indie about the historic 1972 campaign for the highest office in the land. Adam Countee wrote the screenplay.

“The Fighting Shirley Chisholm,” won’t be a biopic, but rather a rousing campaign movie that mirrors today’s unprecedented politics. The Chisholm Trail was populated by young people who sought social and political change during one of the most turbulent times in American history. As the first Black female in Congress, Chisholm recognized that she could make real change by challenging the status quo through her efforts to gain enough delegates to speak for the people at the Democratic Convention.

Stephanie Allain will produce through her Homegrown Pictures banner. Gabrielle Ebron will executive produce the project.

UTA Independent Film Group packaged the project, and UTA represents Allain, Dabis, Countee and Gurira.

Danai Gurira is managed by James Suskin. Allain is managed by Brian Dobbins.