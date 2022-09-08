‘Real Housewives’ Star Teresa Guidice and ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Vinny Guadagnino Head to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Two of New Jersey’s reality TV most famous will be competing on the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31 — “Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Teresa Guidice and “Jersey Shore’s” Vinny Guadagnino.

Also joining “DWTS” this season are fitness model and actor (and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger) Joseph Baena, actress and MS advocate Selma Blair, actor and game show host Wayne Brady, “GMA” contributor and WABC New York weather anchor Sam Champion and country singer Jessie James Decker. Also joining the mix are actor Trevor Donovan, “CODA” actor Daniel Durant, actor Cheryl Ladd, “Sex and the City” alum Jason Lewis, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “We’re Here” drag queen Shangela, “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks and “The Bachelorette’s” Gabby Windey They join previously announced celebs Charli D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio.

Two fan favorite pros will return for the new season — the first on Disney+ — Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel.

The full cast line-up, including the celebs’ pro partners is as follows:

Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach

Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber

Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson

Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke

Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas

Heidi D’Amelio with partner Artem Chigvintsev

Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten

Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater

Daniel Durant with partner Britt Stewart

Teresa Giudice with partner Pasha Pashkov

Vinny Guadagnino with partner Koko Iwasaki

Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel

Jason Lewis with partner Peta Murgatroy

Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko

Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong

Gabby Windey with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Host Tyra Banks and co-host, and former mirrorball champ Alfonso Ribeiro will helm things this season, while Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all back at the judges table.

The new season premieres live, Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on Disney+.