‘Real Housewives’ Star Teresa Guidice and ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Vinny Guadagnino Head to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Two of New Jersey’s reality TV most famous will be competing on the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31 — “Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Teresa Guidice and “Jersey Shore’s” Vinny Guadagnino.
Also joining “DWTS” this season are fitness model and actor (and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger) Joseph Baena, actress and MS advocate Selma Blair, actor and game show host Wayne Brady, “GMA” contributor and WABC New York weather anchor Sam Champion and country singer Jessie James Decker. Also joining the mix are actor Trevor Donovan, “CODA” actor Daniel Durant, actor Cheryl Ladd, “Sex and the City” alum Jason Lewis, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “We’re Here” drag queen Shangela, “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks and “The Bachelorette’s” Gabby Windey They join previously announced celebs Charli D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio.
Two fan favorite pros will return for the new season — the first on Disney+ — Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel.
The full cast line-up, including the celebs’ pro partners is as follows:
Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach
Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber
Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson
Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke
Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas
Heidi D’Amelio with partner Artem Chigvintsev
Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten
Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater
Daniel Durant with partner Britt Stewart
Teresa Giudice with partner Pasha Pashkov
Vinny Guadagnino with partner Koko Iwasaki
Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel
Jason Lewis with partner Peta Murgatroy
Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko
Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong
Gabby Windey with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
Host Tyra Banks and co-host, and former mirrorball champ Alfonso Ribeiro will helm things this season, while Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all back at the judges table.
The new season premieres live, Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on Disney+.