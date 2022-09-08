We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Real Housewives’ Star Teresa Guidice and ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Vinny Guadagnino Head to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The two ”Jersey“ franchise stars will battle it out with each other and a new cast that also includes Jordin Sparks, Selma Blair and Joseph Baena

| September 8, 2022 @ 5:33 AM
Teresa Giudice, Vinny Guadagnino, Jordin Sparks, Selma Blair and Joseph Baena (Getty Images)

Two of New Jersey’s reality TV most famous will be competing on the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31 — “Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Teresa Guidice and “Jersey Shore’s” Vinny Guadagnino.

Also joining “DWTS” this season are fitness model and actor (and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger) Joseph Baena, actress and MS advocate Selma Blair, actor and game show host Wayne Brady, “GMA” contributor and WABC New York weather anchor Sam Champion and country singer Jessie James Decker. Also joining the mix are actor Trevor Donovan, “CODA” actor Daniel Durant, actor Cheryl Ladd, “Sex and the City” alum Jason Lewis, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “We’re Here” drag queen Shangela, “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks and “The Bachelorette’s” Gabby Windey They join previously announced celebs Charli D’Amelio and Heidi D’Amelio.

Two fan favorite pros will return for the new season — the first on Disney+ — Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel.

The full cast line-up, including the celebs’ pro partners is as follows:

Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach 
Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber
Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson 
Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke 
Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas 
Heidi D’Amelio with partner Artem Chigvintsev 
Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten 
Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater  
Daniel Durant  with partner Britt Stewart 
Teresa Giudice with partner Pasha Pashkov 
Vinny Guadagnino with partner Koko Iwasaki
Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel
Jason Lewis with partner Peta Murgatroy
Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko 
Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong  
Gabby Windey with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Host Tyra Banks and co-host, and former mirrorball champ Alfonso Ribeiro will helm things this season, while Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all back at the judges table.

The new season premieres live, Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT only on Disney+.

