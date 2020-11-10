DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Icons Night" - Honoring their favorite musical icons, seven celebrity and pro-dancer couples will dance to the famous artists' songs and face elimination as they compete for this season's ninth week live, MONDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) CHERYL BURKE, AJ MCLEAN

Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Improves With AJ McLean Elimination

by | November 10, 2020 @ 8:34 AM

“Monday Night Football” in the big Boston market doesn’t hurt ABC

“Dancing With the Stars” (but maybe not eliminated celebrity AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys) had a much better Monday this week than last, but hold your horses on declaring ABC the primetime winner last night.

With “Monday Night Football” airing on ABC in the big Boston market, it is likely that the channel’s initial Nielsen numbers are artificially inflated. Considering how close NBC is to the Disney-owned broadcast network, last night’s Nielsen race is too close to call for now. (Sound familiar these days? This one won’t take four or five days to sort out)

