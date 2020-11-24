DWTS Kaitlyn Bristowe winner

ABC/Eric McCandless

Ratings: Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Win Can’t Shake ‘The Voice’

November 24, 2020

Reality competitions are currently neck-and-neck in key demo, with the singing show drawing more overall eyeballs than the dancing one

Kaitlyn Bristowe won “Dancing With the Stars” last night, but ABC may not end up the (sole, more likely) ratings winner on Monday.

With ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” airing on ABC in the large Los Angeles media market, ABC’s early Nielsen numbers (below) may be slightly artificially inflated. Plus, NBC’s primetime ratings average of 0.74 is dangerously close to rounding up to a 0.8, which is what ABC currently has from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. last night.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

