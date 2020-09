Derek Hough, brand new “Dancing With the Stars” judge and six-time winner of the show’s coveted Mirrorball trophy, has signed an overall deal with ABC Entertainment.

As part of the pact, Hough will host and develop specials and entertainment programming for the network.

“Coming home to ABC and being given the opportunity to develop projects for them that are as much on-brand for them as they are for me makes this even that more exciting for me,” Hough said.

“Derek is a creative force not just in the ballroom, but also every room he enters,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “He has been part of our ABC family for many years; the energy and dedication he brings to every project is palpable. We value his partnership immensely and look forward to the exciting and imaginative projects to come.”

Hough became a regular judge on “Dancing With the Stars” last week alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. He is to date the winningest dancer in the show’s history, with past dance partners including Brooke Burke, Jennie Garth, Ricki Lake, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, Amy Purdy and Bindi Irwin.

He’s also a two-time Emmy award-winner, a New York Times bestselling author, and he has a residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas for his show “Derek Hough: No Limit” in 2021.

Watch him judge “Cheer” star Monica Aldama and “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin on tonight’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars” at 8/7c on ABC.