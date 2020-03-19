Daniel Dae Kim Latest Celebrity to Test Positive for Coronavirus
“Lost” star revealed diagnosis on Instagram
Margeaux Sippell | March 19, 2020 @ 11:44 AM
Last Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 12:07 PM
Getty
Daniel Dae Kim is the latest celebrity to announce they’ve tested positive for coronavirus.
The “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” star revealed his diagnosis on Instagram Thursday.
“Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus,” Kim wrote in the caption of the video post. “Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.”
The actor posted a 10-minute video detailing his journey with the illness from his home in Hawaii, where he’s been since last Sunday.
He went on to share the irony that for the past several weeks he’s been filming a television show in New York, where he played a doctor helping patients in a flu pandemic. The show stopped production, like nearly ever other show on TV, and Kim made the decision to go home to his family.
He also added that he was asymptomatic up until his flight to Hawaii, at which point he got a scratchy throat, and later chest-tightness, body aches and a temperature. His next move was to go to a drive-through testing facility. He got his results back three days later.
Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the virus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaksa" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” the former "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star pleaded.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to contract coronavirus.
Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 10
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.