Daniel Dae Kim Latest Celebrity to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Daniel Dae Kim is the latest celebrity to announce they’ve tested positive for coronavirus.

The “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” star revealed his diagnosis on Instagram Thursday.

“Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus,” Kim wrote in the caption of the video post. “Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.”

Also Read: Elon Musk Says SpaceX, Tesla Will Sell Respirators to Help Coronavirus Fight

The actor posted a 10-minute video detailing his journey with the illness from his home in Hawaii, where he’s been since last Sunday.

He went on to share the irony that for the past several weeks he’s been filming a television show in New York, where he played a doctor helping patients in a flu pandemic. The show stopped production, like nearly ever other show on TV, and Kim made the decision to go home to his family.

He also added that he was asymptomatic up until his flight to Hawaii, at which point he got a scratchy throat, and later chest-tightness, body aches and a temperature. His next move was to go to a drive-through testing facility. He got his results back three days later.

Also Read: Sean Hannity Insists He 'Never Called the Virus a Hoax' One Week After Doing Just That (Video)

Kim also noted that he only left his house to get the test, and was otherwise self-isolated in a room in his house that kept him separated from his family.