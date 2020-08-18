Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park are teaming up for an untitled Asian American-led heist movie at Amazon Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Several studios and streamers were circling the pitch, but after a competitive situation, Amazon Studios emerged victorious.

Young Il Kim, who wrote 2012 Black List script “Rodham” and worked on Showtime’s “Billions,” is writing the project.

Details about the untitled project are being kept under wraps but it loosely centers on a reunion of high school friends who reunite in a nod to ensemble heist films.

With Asian American actors and movies and television gaining visibility and commercial appeal these days, the plan is to bring together an all-star cast made up of primarily Asian American actors, led by Kim and Park.

Daniel Dae Kim and John Cheng will produce for 3AD with Randall Park also producing.

“We are old friends who have always been in sync with one another, as reflected in this shared quote,” said the actors in unison. We can’t wait to join with Young to tell this special story of friendship, pride and community. We’re also very grateful to Amazon for their exceptional enthusiasm and support.”

3AD was established by Daniel Dae Kim to produce content for TV, film and digital media. Committed to storytelling featuring characters and cultures traditionally underrepresented, 3AD produced projects include ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” The company is led by Daniel Dae Kim and Head of Development, John Cheng, and is under a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.

Young Il Kim is currently developing multiple projects for South Korean studio CJ Entertainment, the company that produced 2019’s South Korean film “Parasite” which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Young Il Kim is represented by UTA, The Arlook Group, and Ziffren Brittenham. Daniel Dae Kim is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc. Park is repped by UTA, Artists First and Myman Greenspan

Deadline first reported the news.