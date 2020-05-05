Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning to Narrate ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ on Spotify

“Harry Potter” At-Home Readings from J.K. Rowling and Spotify brings star-studded first book to life

| May 5, 2020 @ 8:30 AM

Photo: Wizarding World Digital

J.K. Rowling and Spotify are teaming up to bring a celebrity-filled narration of the first “Harry Potter” book to life.

The initiative was created to bring more entertainment to kids and their parents during the worldwide COVID-19 lockdown. Rowling’s first book, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” will be read aloud by “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe, Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Noma Dumezweni, Eddie Redmayne and Dakota Fanning among the actors that will narrate the book via self-recorded videos.

Appropriately, Radcliffe kicks off the narration by reading chapter one. Other “surprises and special appearances from across the Wizarding World and beyond” will also be featured.

Also Read: Even Media CEOs' Wallets Will 'Feel the Pain' of Coronavirus Pandemic

The read-aloud chapters will be released individually starting May 5 through the end of June. Chapter One will be released at 2:15 BST and videos will be posted weekly on the Harry Potter at Home website. Spotify joins the effort and will host audio-only versions of the read-along on its web player and mobile app. As with all podcast content on Spotify, the chapters will be available to all free and Premium Spotify users worldwide, including Spotify Kids — the platform’s standalone beta app for kids — exclusive to Spotify Premium Family subscribers in select markets. Audiobook platform Audible is also offering the audiobook version of the novel for free on its Audible Stories platform.

Teachers are also encouraged to get their remote classes involved and will be given open license to post videos of themselves reading the Harry Potter stories on educational platforms.

The initiative was developed by Wizarding World Digital (a partnership between J.K. Rowling’s fan site Pottermore and film publishers Warner Bros) and J.K. Rowling’s agents the Blair Partnership.

Also Read: Lesley Stahl Reveals on '60 Minutes' That She Had Coronavirus (Video)

“It is hoped that this new slate of readings bring further comfort, entertainment and magic to children, families and carers confined to home everywhere,” Wizarding World Digital said in a statement Tuesday.

http://wizarding.world/6006178ae

These Celebrities Reached Into Their Pockets to Help Us Get Through the Pandemic (Photos)

  • Oprah Ryan Reynolds Dolly Parton Getty Images
  • Oprah Winfrey Getty Images
  • Rihanna Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift Getty Images
  • Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Getty Images
  • Roxane Gay Getty Images
  • Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Getty Images
  • Ariana Grande Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • angelina jolie Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton 2016 CMAs Getty Images
  • Jay-Z Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Steph Curry in 2019 NBA Finals Game 2 Getty Images
  • Sheryl Sandberg, Katie Couric at Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit Getty Images
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Getty Images
  • Jeff Bezos Getty Images
  • 2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Beyonce Getty
  • Little Shop of Horrors Greg Berlanti Getty
1 of 20

There is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us

As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE