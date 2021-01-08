Danish public broadcasting network DR is facing criticism after debuting an animated children’s show called “John Dillermand” about a man with an extraordinarily long penis.

In Denmark, “diller” is slang for penis, so Dillermand’s name is literally John Penis-man. The show is geared toward 4- to 8-year olds, but it’s raising a lot of questions from the adult community.

In the first episode of the show, which is only about five minutes long, viewers are introduced to Dillermand, a man in a red and white striped outfit whose matching “diller” inexplicably looks like a candy cane. He gets into all sorts of mischief by using his absurdly large wanker to break into a woman’s icebox, but he also uses it to save the day — it becomes a helicopter, a pogo stick and even a weapon to defend children after a lion attacks their ice cream stand.

While Dillermand’s member does cause plenty of questionable antics, DR defended its content and clarified that the show is not designed to be a commentary on gender. The network said it could “just as easily have made a program about a woman with no control over her vagina,” and that their main concern was if children were entertained by the show.

Danish family psychologist Erla Heinesen Højsted recently told The Guardian that it’s possible Dillermand could be a positive influence on kids watching.

“The show depicts a man who is impulsive and not always in control, who makes mistakes — like kids do, but crucially, Dillermand always makes it right. He takes responsibility for his actions,” Højsted said. “When a woman in the show tells him that he should keep his penis in his pants, for instance, he listens, which is nice. He is accountable.”

Still, some Danes have criticized the show and argued that it’s not only inappropriate for children, but also comes at a less than ideal time, as the #MeToo movement recently reached Denmark after TV host Sofie Linde hosted an event to raise awareness about gender equality in entertainment.

Højsted agreed that the timing of “John Dillermand” isn’t ideal, but argued that the show isn’t about sex, despite starring a man with a huge, flexible penis. “This is categorically not a show about sex [and] to pretend it is projects adult ideas on it,” she said.

Copies of “John Dillermand’s” pilot episode have been removed from YouTube for violating the site’s community guidelines, but you can find the pilot on DR’s website.