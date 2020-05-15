Danny Boyle to Direct Michael B. Jordan in ‘Methuselah’ for Warner Bros

Danny Boyle is set to direct Michael B. Jordan in “Methuselah” for Warner Bros, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Simon Beaufoy, who worked with Boyle on “Slumdog Millionaire” and “127 Hours,” is being eyed to rewrite the screenplay.The original concept for “Methuselah” is based on the Biblical story of a man who lived to be 969 years old, however, the creative team is taking a different approach with the plot. Tony Gilroy previously wrote a draft of the screenplay, which was based on a treatment by James Watkins.

The project originally had Tom Cruise attached to star, and the studio deemed the project a high priority with an eye towards potentially kick-starting a franchise. The studio has been looking for more projects for Jordan to star in, following the success of the “Creed” franchise.

Along with starring in the project, Jordan is also producing “Methuselah” with Outlier Society head of production Alana Mayo, Boyle and Heyday’s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.

Boyle was previously attached to direct the latest James Bond entry “No Time to Die,” but left the project due to creative differences.

Boyle recently directed 2019 romantic comedy “Yesterday” for Universal, which grossed $153 million worldwide on a $26 million budget and became a surprise hit.

Next up, Jordan will be seen playing John Clark in Paramount’s adaptation of Tom Clancy novel “Without Remorse,” as well as the Denzel Washington-directed “Journal for Jordan.” Additionally, Jordan will also star in David O Russell’s Untitled upcoming film opposite Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.

Jordan, Boyle and Beaufoy are all repped by WME.

Variety first reported the news.