Danny Masterson has been transferred to a medium- and minimum-security “men’s colony” in central California, according to state records, after a brief stay at the notorious Corcoran State Prison – the onetime maximum-security home of Charles Manson.

The former “That ’70s Show” star was assigned in January to Corcoran, situated about halfway between Bakersfield and Sacramento, after he was convicted last May by a Los Angeles jury of raping two women in the 1990s. He was sentenced to 30-years-to-life, and spent several weeks in LA County lockup and North Kern state prison intake facility before being moved to Corcoran, which houses some of the state’s most hardened criminals.

But after a little over two weeks there, Masterson was transferred to California’s Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo over “concerns for his well-being,” according to Deadline, which first reported the transfer, citing a law enforcement source.

Inmates at the men’s colony can pursue technical skills like electronics, automotive and small engine repair and arts, as well as work in the facility’s textile and printing factories.

Masterson will first be eligible for parole in 2042, when the 47-year-old father of a pre-teen girl is 66 years old.

