‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Might’ve Just Dropped Another Young Avengers Hint

Marvel has been slowly but steadily lining up potential members of the Young Avengers, and finally gave it a near explicit mention in “The Marvels.” Now, thanks to the latest episode of “Daredevil: Born Again,” we might have gotten a new update.

In the fifth episode of the season, now streaming on Disney+, we get a surprise appearance from Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapoor), as the assistant manager of the bank that Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is hoping to get a loan from. As they chat, Yusuf boasts about his daughter Kamala Khan, better known to some as Ms. Marvel.

In that conversation, Yusuf mentions that Kamala isn’t in Jersey City right now because she’s off in Los Angeles with her friends. It’s a quick aside, and Yusuf even admits he doesn’t know what she’s doing out there. But fans might.

After all, there’s a whole comic story arc centered on the “West Coast Avengers.”

The team first appeared in a 1984 run written by Roger Stern and drawn by Bob Hall and Brett Breeding. There’s been various iterations of them over the years, but in 2018’s “Fresh Start,” the team consists of Hawkeye, Kate Bishop and America Chavez, among others.

Kate Bishop and America Chavez are newer additions to the MCU, played by Hailee Steinfeld and Xochitl Gomez, respectively. Both are also members of the Young Avengers in the comics. So, could Marvel be combining the Young Avengers and the West Coast Avengers for the MCU?

It may be a stretch, considering they’re truly two different teams, but it’s worth recalling that, in the final minutes of “The Marvels,” Kamala Khan does track down Kate Bishop to recruit her, Nick Fury-style, to a team she’s putting together. As the scene ends, Kamala coyly asks Kate, “Did you know Ant-Man had a daughter?”

That daughter is Cassie Lang, played by Kathryn Newton in the MCU. She’s also a member of the Young Avengers in the comics, as are Wiccan, Eli Bradley, Kid Loki and Speed, all of whom have been introduced across the Marvel television series.

It’s impossible to say for sure at this point, we’re really just theorizing. But it’s not hard to imagine a world (especially considering the multiverse is real), where the friends that Kamala is with in L.A. are the new members of her team.

“Daredevil: Born Again” is now streaming on Disney+.