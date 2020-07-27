“Daredevil” actor Peter Shinkoda on Sunday accused former Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb of making anti-Asian comments in the writer’s room of the Netflix series.
During a #SaveDaredevil [email protected] panel, Shinkoda — who played crime boss Nobu Yoshioka in nine episodes — revealed that Loeb had instructed writers to scrap plans for a storyline that would delve deeper into Nobu’s relationship with Madame Gao (Wai Ching Ho).
“Jeph Loeb told the writers room not to write for Nobu and Gao — and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners — that [he said] ‘Nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people. There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called Blade that was made where Wesley Snipes killed 200 Asians each movie. Nobody gives a s— so don’t write about Nobu and Gao,'” Shinkoda said. “And they were forced to put their storyline down and drop it.'”
The actor said he was reluctant to expose Loeb but that he’s “not into really protecting certain things anymore.” He also spoke very highly of the writers who had “planned for months to write and implement” the storyline to be included in the series.
“I have [been] privy to that storyline. They explained it to me and they were very apologetic that they couldn’t follow through with it, but their hands were tied. It was a very interesting storyline about having to go there under the guise of some kind of a transplant, and there were medical reasons, and a lot of paperwork and bureaucracy was fudged so that Nobu could get into the country and carry out his Black Sky plans,” he continued.
Reps for Marvel Studios did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Reps for Loeb could not be reached Monday.
“Daredevil” was canceled along with the rest of Netflix’s Marvel TV slate in 2018. In October 2019, Loeb exited as head of Marvel TV, which was moved under Marvel Studios and chief creative officer Kevin Feige.
Shinkoda also tweeted that he and his co-star Wai Ching Ho were not invited to the “Daredevil” Season 2 premiere. He appeared in three Season 2 episodes, including the finale.
“Wai was insulted…and that pissed me off A LOT. We found out about the event as it live-streamed. ‘They’ were sorry we were ‘overlooked,'” he wrote.
Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg on the “Justice League,” tweeted in support of Shinkoda. Earlier this month, Fisher called out Joss Whedon for “gross, abusive, unprofessional” behavior on the set of the 2017 film.
Watch Shinkoda tell the story in the panel below. His remarks start at the 9 minute and 30-second mark.
