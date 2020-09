‘Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Canceled by Netflix After 1 Season

Netflix has opted against renewing its prequel to Jim Henson’s “Dark Crystal” for a second season.

The series aired its one and only season last summer.

“We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.’ We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future. Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling,” said Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson company and an executive producer on the series. “Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on ‘Age of Resistance,’ and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.”

A prequel to Henson’s 1982 film, “Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” tells a new story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. Per Netflix, “The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.”

The series featured Siguorney Weaver, Lena Headey, Benedict Wong, Awkwafina, Hannah John-Kamen, Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel and original “Dark Crystal” star Dave Goelz.

“We are grateful to the master artists at the Jim Henson Company for bringing ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ to life for fans around the world,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend.”

The news about “Dark Crystal” was first reported by i09.

