Daryl Grove, ‘Total Soccer Show’ Podcaster, Dies of Colon Cancer

Daryl Grove, co-founder and host of the soccer podcast “Total Soccer Show,” passed away Thursday after a battle with colon cancer. He was in his 40s at the time of his death.

Grove’s co-hosts announced the news Friday in a special podcast episode of “Total Soccer Show.” The show gained popularity over the years to become one of the most popular soccer podcasts nationwide and Grove was mourned by many big names in the international soccer community — including the U.S. Men’s National Team and Major League Soccer.

“Daryl John Grove passed away last night,” his co-hosts said. “He was surrounded by friends and with Shannon, his wonderful wife, and Julie, his equally wonderful mother, by his side.”

Grove’s family started a GoFundMe fundraiser page in January 2019 after his diagnosis and it is still taking donations, which will now go to funeral costs as well as medical bills.

A freelance writer and podcast host, Grove started the “Total Soccer Show” podcast in 2009 with Taylor Rockwell. The show began a distribution deal with The Athletic in January of last year. Grove was also the founder and director of nonprofit Richmond Street Soccer, a team for people in substance abuse recovery.

Sports columnist Tim Steller said in a recent tweet about Grove, “Those of us who love American soccer have lost one of our most enthusiastic friends, Daryl Grove… An English immigrant who came to love the American game and players, he set a high standard for friendliness, humor and enthusiasm and will be sorely missed.”

Read more tributes to Grove from the soccer world below.

Goodbye, to our friend. https://t.co/6eTZsYOUCT — Total Soccer Show (@TotalSoccerShow) October 23, 2020

Those of us who love American soccer have lost one of our most enthusiastic friends, Daryl Grove of the @TotalSoccerShow. An English immigrant who came to love the American game and players, he set a high standard for friendliness, humor and enthusiasm and will be sorely missed. https://t.co/tTbHZNsdyH — Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) October 23, 2020

Rest In Peace Daryl Grove ❤️ You, along with Taylor, were huge inspirations to start a podcast. Listening to the intro to the show is so hard to do right now. Stay strong @TotalSoccerShow https://t.co/ONJ9HlVVRr — World Football Talk (@WFT_Podcast) October 23, 2020

The American soccer community has lost a legend. #RIP @darylgrove. We’re sending all the love to Daryl’s family and loved ones and the entire @TotalSoccerShow show family. https://t.co/bIKDZiQQ7W — Stars and Stripes FC (@StarsStripesFC) October 23, 2020

We talked about this at the top of Tuesday’s podcast & unfortunately the sad news is that Daryl Grove has passed away. We extend our deepest sympathies to Daryl’s family, @TBRock00 & to all of you who enjoyed listening to him so much.

-Andrew & JJ https://t.co/IKWpJgZ5Wh — Caught Offside (@COsoccerpod) October 23, 2020