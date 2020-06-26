Turner networks TNT and TBS have put four projects in development led by a sequel to the 1985 film “D.A.R.Y.L.” that would star Tony Hale.

The TV sequel, like the movie, will come from Paramount, with Jody Lambert and Matt Oberg writing. Hale would star as an older version of Daryl (played by Barret Oliver in the film) a government-created robot with superhuman reflexes and mental abilities.

Additionally, TBS has the sci-fi comedy “Space” from Sony, and TNT has two dramas “The Fall” and “Liar’s Club.” The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the development slate.

Here’s the info on the new series courtesy of TNT and TBS.

TNT

The Fall

Logline: A captivating paranoid thriller about a woman whose dark secrets start to unravel her seemingly perfect life. Inspired by the Albert Camus tale of the same name.

Writers: Jeremy Miller, Daniel Cohn (Entourage)

Studio: A+E Studios

Director: Philip Noyce (The Bone Collector)

Nonwriting producer: Ross Fineman

Liar’s Club

Logline: Part comedy, part pulp thriller, Liar’s Club tells the story of a woman leading two very different lives — one adorned in the trappings of Connecticut country clubs, and the other drenched in the murkiness of the underground gambling circuit in NYC. It’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel meets Breaking Bad.

Studio: CBS Television Studios

Co-EP/writer: Amy Rutberg

EP: Christopher Silber (Elementary)

Nonwriting producers: Paul Giamatti, Dan Carey

TBS

Space

Logline: On the verge of a break-up, long-term couple Rob and Marin are granted the ultimate “space” to figure out their future when they suddenly begin jumping into the bodies of other couples. It’s a hilarious, romantic, oddly relatable Quantum Leap.

Studio: Sony Pictures Television

Writer: Hilary Winston (Community)

Nonwriting producers: Stoller Global Solutions

Director: Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall)

D.A.R.Y.L.

Logline: A half-hour comedy that picks up where Paramount’s 1985 feature left off. What if a top-secret, 10-year-old human weapon grew up to be a 44-year-old guy just trying to keep up with a world that he was never designed for? And what if the story morphed from an ’80s sci-fi adventure movie about a child with a computer in his skull … into a single-camera comedy starring Tony Hale? The boy everyone wanted … has become the man no one needs … in the TV adaptation nobody asked for.

Cast: Tony Hale

Studio: Paramount Television Studios

Writers: Jody Lambert (People Like Us), Matt Oberg (The Warren Klein Voicemails)