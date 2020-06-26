‘DARYL’ Sequel With Tony Hale Among 4 Projects in Development at TNT and TBS
Half-hour comedy will pick up where Paramount’s 1985 film left off
Tim Baysinger | June 26, 2020 @ 12:46 PM
Last Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 12:52 PM
Turner networks TNT and TBS have put four projects in development led by a sequel to the 1985 film “D.A.R.Y.L.” that would star Tony Hale.
The TV sequel, like the movie, will come from Paramount, with Jody Lambert and Matt Oberg writing. Hale would star as an older version of Daryl (played by Barret Oliver in the film) a government-created robot with superhuman reflexes and mental abilities.
Additionally, TBS has the sci-fi comedy “Space” from Sony, and TNT has two dramas “The Fall” and “Liar’s Club.” The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the development slate.
Here’s the info on the new series courtesy of TNT and TBS.
TNT
The Fall
Logline: A captivating paranoid thriller about a woman whose dark secrets start to unravel her seemingly perfect life. Inspired by the Albert Camus tale of the same name.
Writers: Jeremy Miller, Daniel Cohn (Entourage)
Studio: A+E Studios
Director: Philip Noyce (The Bone Collector)
Nonwriting producer: Ross Fineman
Liar’s Club
Logline: Part comedy, part pulp thriller, Liar’s Club tells the story of a woman leading two very different lives — one adorned in the trappings of Connecticut country clubs, and the other drenched in the murkiness of the underground gambling circuit in NYC. It’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel meets Breaking Bad.
Studio: CBS Television Studios
Co-EP/writer: Amy Rutberg
EP: Christopher Silber (Elementary)
Nonwriting producers: Paul Giamatti, Dan Carey
TBS
Space
Logline: On the verge of a break-up, long-term couple Rob and Marin are granted the ultimate “space” to figure out their future when they suddenly begin jumping into the bodies of other couples. It’s a hilarious, romantic, oddly relatable Quantum Leap.
Studio: Sony Pictures Television
Writer: Hilary Winston (Community)
Nonwriting producers: Stoller Global Solutions
Director: Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall)
D.A.R.Y.L.
Logline: A half-hour comedy that picks up where Paramount’s 1985 feature left off. What if a top-secret, 10-year-old human weapon grew up to be a 44-year-old guy just trying to keep up with a world that he was never designed for? And what if the story morphed from an ’80s sci-fi adventure movie about a child with a computer in his skull … into a single-camera comedy starring Tony Hale? The boy everyone wanted … has become the man no one needs … in the TV adaptation nobody asked for.
Cast: Tony Hale
Studio: Paramount Television Studios
Writers: Jody Lambert (People Like Us), Matt Oberg (The Warren Klein Voicemails)
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.
Here’s when 58 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.