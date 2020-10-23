‘Dash and Lily’ Trailer: Austin Abrams, Midori Francis and NYC Fall in Love at Christmas With the Help of a Notebook (Video)

Merry early Christmas: Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming holiday rom-com series “Dash & Lily” Friday, giving you a taste of the magical relationship Lily (Midori Francis) and Dash (Austin Abrams) will form one Christmas break when he discovers a notebook that she left in her favorite New York City book store for some lucky boy to find. Well, that boy is Dash, and he plays along with her “Do you dare?” requests inside the pages, leaving his answers for her to find when she returns for the book.

The two are clearly drawn to each other, and become closer and closer the more time they spend “together” running around NYC. The only problem they seem to face is that Lily loves Christmas and Dash hates it. Oh, and the fact they’ve yet to actually meet in person, of course.

You can watch the “Dash & Lily” trailer here and via the video above.

Here’s the official description for the 8-episode comedy, based on the popular YA series “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares” from Rachel Cohn and David Levithan: “A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected.”

Along with Abrams (“Chemical Hearts,” “Euphoria,” “This Is Us”) and Francis (“Good Boys”), “Dash & Lily” stars Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, Keana Marie, James Saito, Jodi Long, Glenn McCuen, Michael Park, Gideon Emery, Jennifer Ikeda, and Diego Guevara.

Joe Tracz is creator, showrunner and executive producer on “Dash & Lily.” Shawn Levy and Josh Barry produce for 21 Laps Entertainment (“Stranger Things,” “Unsolved Mysteries”) and Nick Jonas’ Image 32.

The first season of “Dash & Lily” launches Nov. 10 on Netflix.