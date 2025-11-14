Dasha Nekrasova Dropped by Gersh Amid Backlash to White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Interview

Talent agency Gersh has dropped actress Dasha Nekrasova over a recent podcast interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, TheWrap has learned.

The actress, best known for appearing in HBO’s “Succession” and most recently in A24’s “Materialists,” was also cut from the psychological thriller “Iconoclast,” according to Deadline, which first reported the news. “Iconoclast” marks the feature directorial debut of Gabriel Basso (“The Night Agent”) that is currently in production in London.

Nekrasova interviewed Fuentes in an episode last month of her podcast “Red Scare,” which she has co-hosted with Anna Khachiyan since 2018. The 2.5-hour interview, titled “Nick Fuentes VS Red Scare,” was promoted as a “surprisingly personal conversation” in which the lightning rod political figure “opens up about his life, beliefs, and ambitions in a way rarely seen before.”

Key topics, according to the interview logline, which is still on YouTube, included: “Nick’s “Generational Run” and Mainstream Recognition; The Charlie Kirk Assassination and Political Violence; Zionism, Jewish Influence, and the “JQ”; Debating the Left: Are They Lying or Just Stupid?; Personal Life: Sobriety, Diet, Mental Health, and Social Anxiety; The Groper Army, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Kanye West; Future Ambitions: Running for Office and Gaining Influence Immigration, Assimilation, and the Future of America.”

In one portion of the interview that has gained negative traction over the last month, Nekrasova, Khachiyan and Fuentes discussed “international jewery” multiple times, advancing offensive stereotypes about Jews as well as Italians, Asians and others. The conversation also included controversial comments about immigrants from developing countries, particularly those that have a majority non-white population.

The video has garnered about 220,000 views and a repost of the video has garnered roughly 69,000 views.

Fuentes is a 27-year-old podcaster who is known for his antisemitic and sexist rhetoric. Though he didn’t endorse President Donald Trump in the last election, he has appeared to endorse many of the president’s inflammatory positions, as well as those of the far-right.

He last appeared in the national spotlight for a highly criticized interview on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, in which the latter conservative commentator and host was criticized for platforming white nationalism on “The Tucker Carlson Show” without adequately pushing back.

