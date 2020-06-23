“Dateline Monday” might not have catchy tunes, but it topped what the “Songland” season finale posted last week on the Nielsen charts.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. had a 0.8/5 and 3.9 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “The Wall” got a 0.7/4 and 3.8 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Dateline Monday” received a 0.6/4 and 3.6 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3, but fifth in total viewers with 1.7 million.

CBS, Fox and ABC tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.4 million, Fox was third with 2.2 million and ABC was fourth with 2.1 million.

CBS and Fox aired all reruns last night. ABC aired “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” across all three hours of primetime, averaging the above numbers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and seventh in viewers with 932,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and sixth in viewers with 1.1 million. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 p.m. had a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million viewers. After a repeat, the season premiere of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 p.m. got the exact same (rounded) numbers.