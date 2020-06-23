Ratings: NBC’s ‘Dateline Monday’ Premiere Outdoes Last Week’s ‘Songland’ Season Finale
Univision tops CBS, Fox and ABC again in the key adults 18-49 demographic
Tony Maglio | June 23, 2020 @ 8:38 AM
Last Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 8:50 AM
NBC
“Dateline Monday” might not have catchy tunes, but it topped what the “Songland” season finale posted last week on the Nielsen charts.
NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. had a 0.8/5 and 3.9 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “The Wall” got a 0.7/4 and 3.8 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “Dateline Monday” received a 0.6/4 and 3.6 million viewers.
Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3, but fifth in total viewers with 1.7 million.
CBS, Fox and ABC tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.4 million, Fox was third with 2.2 million and ABC was fourth with 2.1 million.
CBS and Fox aired all reruns last night. ABC aired “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” across all three hours of primetime, averaging the above numbers.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and seventh in viewers with 932,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and sixth in viewers with 1.1 million. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 p.m. had a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million viewers. After a repeat, the season premiere of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 p.m. got the exact same (rounded) numbers.
8 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Don't' to 'Labor of Love' (Photos)
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.
Rank: 6 Show: "Celebrity Watch Party" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.4 million
ABC
Rank: 4 Show: "The Genetic Detective" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.2 million
ABC
Rank: 3 Show: "Don't" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.2 million
ABC
Rank: 2 Show: "Game On!" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.5 million
CBS
Rank: 1Show: "Ultimate Tag" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
1 of 9
Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.