Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson to Lead Post-Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Afterburn’

Dave Bautista is set to team up with Samuel L. Jackson for the upcoming action-adventure film “Afterburn” for Black Bear, Endurance Media, Dogbone Entertainment and Original Films, the companies announced Tuesday.

“Afterburn” will be directed by veteran stunt coordinator and rising director J.J. Perry, who recently wrapped the Bautista thriller “The Killer’s Game” for Lionsgate.

The screenplay is based on the graphic novel “Afterburn,” set ten years after a massive solar flare destroyed technology across the globe.

Bautista stars as Jake, a treasure hunter who gets hired to recover the Mona Lisa before a dangerous warlord can steal it for himself. Jackson has been cast in an unspecified role. Filming is slated to begin this April in Europe.

Perry is best known for his stunt and second unit directing work on blockbuster franchises like “John Wick” and “Fast and Furious.” This will be his second feature film after last year’s hit “Day Shift” for Netflix.

Veteran producers Neal H. Moritz of the “Fast and Furious” series and Toby Jaffe (“Total Recall”) of Original Film are backing the project alongside Steve Richards (“Sherlock Holmes”) of Endurance Media. Bautista will also produce through his company Dogbone Entertainment.

“‘Afterburn’ is a terrific action story, combining the fun of Indiana Jones with the near future world building of ‘Children of Men,’” Jaffe said in a statement. “J.J. is going to bring this to life in a thrilling way, using real practical stunt work to create authentic, visceral set pieces. Dave is one of the leading action stars in the world today, as well as being an actor with real soul and versatility. So excited to be making ‘Afterburn’ with them both.”

“The combination of Dave Bautista and Sam Jackson in an epic adventure is a sure-fire proposition for the international marketplace” Black Bear’s Friedberg added. “With an action master like J.J. at the helm, and incredible producers in Steve, Neal and Toby, this is going to be a spectacular cinematic event.”

Black Bear is shopping “Afterburn” at the upcoming European Film Market. CAA Media Finance will handle U.S. rights.

Bautista is represented by CAA, Meisner Entertainment Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Jackson is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Perry is repped by WME, Holly Jeter and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.