Dave Bautista Says He Was ‘Never Asked’ to Voice Drax for Marvel’s Disney+ Series ‘What If…’

Marvel Studios’ first animated series, “What If…” features many Marvel Cinematic Universe actors returning to voice their onscreen characters. One notable admission, however, is Dave Bautista’s Drax.

Bautista, in responding to one Twitter user’s question about why he wasn’t voicing the character who is set to appear in one episodes of the Disney+ series, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star said he was never asked.

“Let’s start with I was never asked,” Bautista said on Monday, which prompted a confused response by his own “Guardians” director, James Gunn, who replied simply with “What.”

A rep for Disney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“What If…” is an anthology series that imagines alternate timelines for MCU characters, including Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) taking the super-soldier serum and becoming Captain Britain, and T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) getting picked up by Yondu (Michael Rooker) instead of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and leading the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Other MCU stars returning to voice their characters include Chris Hemsworth, Paul Bettany, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Douglas, Karen Gillan, Jeff Goldblum, Clark Gregg, Tom Hiddleston, Michael B. Jordan, Rachel McAdams, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Tilda Swinton, Cobie Smulders, Sebastian Stan and Evangeline Lilly.

Bautista isn’t the only one who is not voicing his live-action counterpart. Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Holland are among those who did not lend their voices to their animated characters.

Jeffery Wright voices the omnipotent The Watcher, who serves as the series’ narrator.

“What If…” will debut on August 11.