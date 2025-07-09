David Flebotte, Veteran TV Writer of ‘Ellen,’ ‘Desperate Housewives’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ Dies at 65

David Flebotte, a TV writer/producer who wrote on such shows as “Desperate Housewives,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 65.

Flebotte received an Emmy nomination in 1999 in the Outstanding Animated Program category for his work on “The PJs.” The writer also earned two WGA nominations for writing 2012 and 2013 episodes of “Boardwalk Empire.”

Tracy Newman, who overlapped with Flebotte’s writing stint on “Ellen,” confirmed the creator’s death in a post on Facebook. A cause of death was not given.

“I’m thinking of Dave Flebotte today,” Newman said. “How much fun he was to work with. Here are a couple of good memories.” She accompanied the post with pictures of her and Flebotte.

Flebotte’s TV writing career dates back to 1993, when he was credited for a season 2 episode of the Shelley Long/Treat Williams comedy “Good Advice.” The writer soon began working on the third and fourth seasons of “Ellen,” gaining a co-producer credit during season 4. Most recently, Flebotte served as co-executive producer for the Sylvester Stallone Paramount+ vehicle “Tulsa King,” for which Flebotte wrote four episodes.

In the interim, Flebotte wrote on such popular shows as “The Sopranos,” “Will & Grace” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2009, Flebotte created the Sherri Shepherd-starrer “Sherri.” In 2017, he created “I’m Dying Up Here” alongside Jim Carrey as an executive producer.

“Never in all of my television writing days did I meet a man so funny and kind, open-hearted, smaht – he was from Boston after all – and so talented. He was an incredibly loyal friend,” Cindy Caponera said on Instagram. Caponera wrote with Flebotte on “Sherri” and “I’m Dying Up Here.” “I also never met a writer who loved writing as much as he did. And he was so incredibly good at it. And throughout his entire illness, he never stopped creating and working – never complaining- just such a great example of how to live and love. Everyone should have at least one Dave Flebotte in their life. I’ll miss you, pal.💕💕💕”

Flebotte is survived by his wife, Sandra Lindquist, and his children, Zac and Emma.