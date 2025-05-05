Dave Kim PR Relaunches as Human Public Relations | Exclusive

Dave Kim PR, the prominent talent relations firm known for its work in the digital creator space, is relaunching as Human Public Relations, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Founder Dave Kim announced the new company Monday, saying that with it, he is “further emboldened” to continue his namesake firm’s mission of uplifting “creatives whose unique stories and tireless efforts continue to inspire us and remind us of what it means to be Human.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with clients who have been passionate about utilizing their platforms to inspire meaningful change,” Kim said. “Our clients have raised millions of dollars for important causes like homelessness and cancer research, championed the importance of mental health awareness, engaged with world leaders about political reform and utilized their platforms to inspire the next generation.”

Dave Kim PR’s relaunch as Human Public Relations is effective immediately.

Since launching Dave Kim PR in 2019, Kim was named by Business Insider as one of his field’s “Top Digital Publicists” on its annual list in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Clients past and present include such noteworthy talents in the digital space as ZHC, Smosh, Joe List, Dr. Chris Tomassian, Salary Transparent Street and Jake Thomas. Kim has committed his clients on such varied opportunities as speaking engagements at the White House, appearances on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and “The Tonight Show,” recognitions within Forbes 30 Under 30 List and Rolling Stone’s “The Brightest Pop Stars to Watch,” nominations (and wins) at The Streamy Awards and The Webby Awards and featured convention appearances at VidCon U.S. and Comic-Con.

Per the official announcement for Human Public Relations, Kim will continue working across “diverse verticals including: comedy, music and philanthropy” and utilizing his team’s “expertise in the field of new media and entertainment culture to create lasting media impressions that increase brand awareness and cultivate good will in the public space.”

Kim is based in Los Angeles.