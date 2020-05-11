FXX has renewed “Dave” for a second season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2021.
The comedy series follows the life of Dave Burd and how he becomes famous rapper Lil Dicky.
“Co-Creators Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, along with their entire creative team have delivered one of television’s best comedies series while becoming FX’s most-watched comedy ever. That is an extraordinary achievement for Dave, the cast and crew as they teamed to make a memorable and brilliant season of television,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment.
All 10 episodes of Season 1 are available to stream via FX on Hulu.
“We set out to make something special and it’s so gratifying to see the response this show has gotten,” said Burd. “This was my first rodeo, so I’m super excited to take another crack at it now that I’ve got some experience making television. It really feels like the sky is the limit with this show. I look forward to raising the bar even higher next year.”
“I am just so glad FX was crazy enough to give Dave Burd a TV show, and smart enough to make it better every step of the way. I’m really looking forward to another season – there are still parts of Dave’s anatomy we haven’t subjected America to,” said co-creator Jeff Schaffer.
Here is the official description for “Dave” from FXX:
Based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, a.k.a Lil Dicky, FXX’s DAVE is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. The series stars Dave Burd (“Dave”), Taylor Misiak (“Ally”), Andrew Santino (“Mike”), GaTa (“GaTa”), Travis Bennett (“Elz”) and Christine Ko (“Emma”). The first season has also featured notable guest stars including Justin Bieber, Young Thug, Trippie Redd and Kourtney Kardashian.
“Dave” is co-created by Burd and Schaffer, who executive produce alongside Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun and SB Projects, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, James Shin, Scott Manson for SB Projects and Mike Hertz. FX Productions produces.
