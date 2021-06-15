‘Dave': Relive Lil Dicky’s Pretty Dope Freestyle From the Season 1 Finale (Video)

“Dave” Season 2 is about to kick off on FXX. Before that anticipated cable comeback premieres, kick back and rewatch Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd kick rhymes in the Season 1 finale. (The Elz beat is more snare than kick, so we’re gonna have to stop with the repetition there.)

When we catch up with Dave in the above clip, he’s been working like a dog in this bitch (And that phrase doesn’t even make no sense ‘cause dogs work probably the least of all the animals in the world.)

LD shocks Charlamagne tha God in the process, and presumably wins over the 8 million “Breakfast Club” listeners.

Watch the video above.

See the lyrics below, courtesy of lyrnow.com (with a few corrections by yours truly).

Y’all probably didn’t know what this was

Y’all probably about to hop on this bus

If you know somebody that’ll call my bluff then line ‘em all up, they will all need hugs — condolences

In my own lane like bowling pins

I’m so dumb I don’t even know where Poland is

Suburban kid, I got it at the roller rink

My girl just left, I should not have said that

But I guess I was due for a setback

I’m still dripping with the sauce, need a wet nap

My d— sucks so bad

Y’all don’t even wanna know the details

You don’t want to know about the surgeries

I kept it all inside till now, f— it, I’ll tell everybody

Two holes on my shaft. Hypospadias, look it up

I love when my fans are Black, I’m a little tone deaf

Yeah what of it?

You know my heart is in the right place, I’ve been working like a dog in this bitch

And that phrase doesn’t even make no sense ‘cause dogs work probably the least of all the animals in the world

I’m sweet like a sorbet, Mike calling me about to get another tour date

More cake, give me more hate, this is horseplay, hotter than a North Face, you cannot ignore Dave

I know I’m privileged

Eh, let’s not even go there

Out here f—— it up, uh

But I’m still f—— it up, wait

Little body, but the boy sound tough

Hold up, but they saying I’m not rap. Charlamagne, this is hip-hop right?

Give me the facts, just keep it real

I’m up and down, like off and on

I was an ad man at Omnicon

I used to eat it with the parents at the Olive Garden

I was wearing nothing but Ralph Lauren

My mom adored me, and I like milking porn

But I guess that’s less important

Just a little side note about me

Tell Gata no need, I don’t even need weed

I’ll smoke this beat like [smoking sound]

All of that, all that smoke, I need all of that

Trust-fall them, they falling back

I don’t know nothing about life but I write it like a book

Wait, how you doing?

I’m good, great

And if you see me up on the street, say, “Hi, LD”

And I’ll stop you and say, Well, my name is….”

(Title card.)

“Dave” Season 2 premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.