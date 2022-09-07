David A. Arnold, Comedian, Actor, Producer and TV Writer, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a respected stand-up comedian, actor, television writer and producer, died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 54.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” his family said in a statement.

“Our closely knit comedy community mourns the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it. He was admired by his peers, respected by other veterans, and revered by the burgeoning comedians that he mentored. He will me deeply missed, especially by his comedy fraternity,” Arnold’s best friend, Chris Spencer said in a separate statement.

At the time of his death, Arnold was on break from his ongoing Pace Ya Self comedy tour, which was set to resume Sept. 22 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Born March 15, 1968, Arnold began his career in comedy in 1997 and released two Netflix comedy specials — “Fat Ballerina” in 2019 and “It Ain’t for the Weak” in 2022. He also performed on “Def Comedy Jam,” “Jamie Foxx Presents Laffapalooza” and as part of the Montreal Comedy Festival over his career.

Arnold also wrote prolifically for television, serving as a writer and producer on Netflix’s “Fuller House,” creating the Nickelodeon series “That Girl Lay Lay,” also a hit on Netflix, as well as writing for “Meet the Browns,” “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “The Tony Rock Project” among other credits.

He’s survived by his wife, Julia and their two children.

