Due to a weather delay, David Blaine has decided to move locations and wait a few more days before he attempts to float into the sky strapped to a bunch of helium balloons.

Called “Ascension,” the famous illusionist’s research and discovery flight will now take place in Arizona rather than New York City on Sept. 2 at 6 a.m. PT, weather permitting, when the whole thing will be captured as a YouTube Original live event.

“As some of you already know, I’m working on the most exciting project of my life, which is called Ascension. The idea is, I want to grab a bunch of balloons and go floating all the way up into the sky until I almost disappear. I’ve been working diligently on this with the best team in the world, but because of the complexity of this project, I’m not going forward with my plans to do New York City at this time,” Blaine said in the video, which you can watch above.

“But the good news is, this groundbreaking R&D flight will be done for the first time right here in Arizona, which is the most beautiful backdrop that I’ve ever seen in my life,” he continued. “I’m hoping to launch September 1st or 2nd, but everything is wind-dependent.”

Blaine had originally planned to float across the New York City skyline on Monday, Aug. 31, according to NBC, but the desert will have to do instead.

The 47-year-old illusionist is known for taking on high-endurance feats, like burying himself alive in an underground, water-surrounded box for seven days and encasing himself in a block of ice for several hours in Times Square.