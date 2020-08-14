Go Pro Today

Watch David Blaine and His ‘Magical Assistant’ Frog Read (and Blow) Jimmy Fallon’s Mind (Video)

“WHAT IS GOING ON? You have to stop doing that man!”

| August 14, 2020 @ 7:09 AM

When you invite David Blaine onto your late-night show, you should be fully prepared to have your mind blown by a few closeup magic tricks. And to be fair to Jimmy Fallon, he was clearly totally ready for that on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” — he just wasn’t equipped to see them be performed with the help of a frog inside Blaine’s mouth.

After David read Jimmy’s mind a few times by spitting out whatever card the late-night host was thinking of during their Zoom interview last night, the magician decided to reveal exactly how he was pulling this trick off.

“But Jimmy, when you think of cards, like any card you think of, I would be able to produce. Doesn’t make a difference. Any card that you would choose… You want me to tell you how?”

Also Read: David Blaine Sets 'Death-Defying' Live Event at YouTube

Fallon looked nervous as Blaine began to slowly explain: “The reason I can spit your card out of my mouth is because I have a secret assistant. You might remember him. He’s grown a bit since the last time you saw him.”

Jimmy started to *really* panic when it looked like Blaine was pushing some sort of creature out of his mouth: “It’s not a frog. Please, no, my god. Please don’t do this. No it’s not. You’re not doing this.”

Oh, look, it *was* a frog.

“This is my magical assistant,” Blaine said, after spitting the amphibian into his hand, which prompted Fallon to storm away from his “Tonight Show” desk shouting, “WHAT IS GOING ON? You have to stop doing that man!”

Also Read: David Blaine Swallows Needles, Eats Glass and Makes James Corden Punch a Hole in His Cheek (Video)

“Oh, my gosh. And he hands you different cards. He’s a very good– oh my gosh, David he’s growing! He’s getting bigger!” Fallon said.

OK, things calmed down enough for Blaine to start explaining his upcoming “Ascension” stunt, which will be streamed on YouTube on Aug. 31, “weather permitting” — but then he had to pause to spit out another frog.

“Sorry, there was another one.”

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Coroner The CW
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • NEXT Fox
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 40

Here’s when 39 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS