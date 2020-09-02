David Blaine has landed safely and soundly from his latest live-TV stunt, “Ascension.” (OK, so it was live-YouTube.)

The magician flew 24,900 feet above the Page, Arizona desert on a batch of 52 balloons, including one tech-heavy payload “balloon.” That special yellow sphere, complete with its own HVAC setup, made Blaine’s 50-foot-tall cluster of orbs an experimental aircraft — a legal designation he needed to do this thing.

To get the go-ahead, Blaine had to become a licensed hot-air balloon pilot. He had no basket for the actual stunt, just a harness.

Also Read: Watch David Blaine's 'Up'-Inspired Live 'Ascension' Stunt Here (Video)

When Blaine reached his insanely high cruising altitude, he strapped on a parachute and fell/floated back down to earth.

The stunt, which was recently moved from New York City to Arizona and delayed by a few days, was very reminiscent of 2009 Disney-Pixar animated movie “Up.”

This morning’s launch was delayed a bit due to inclement weather. Blaine took off at 10:56 a.m. ET/7:56 a.m. PT. He landed at 11:52 a.m. ET/8:52 a.m. PT.

Readers can watch the whole thing unfold via the video above.

Also Read: ABC's 'Highwire Live': Why Nik Wallenda Is Totally Cool With Wearing a Safety Harness This Time

Here’s the logline YouTube used in the marketing materials leading up to launch: David Blaine redefines magic once again for an unprecedented live event at a time when the world could use a positive distraction. Bringing wonder, hope and untethered possibility, David tackles his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet.

The 47-year-old illusionist is known for taking on high-endurance feats, like burying himself alive in an underground, water-surrounded box for seven days and encasing himself in a block of ice for several hours in Times Square.

Blaine’s Navy S.E.A.L.-esque breathing techniques came in handy for this one, as the magician had to ward off hypoxia (a dangerous condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level).

His seemingly non-human tolerance to withstand cold temperatures also proved to be key, despite being above the desert at the end of summer. That high up, temperatures dropped to as low as 1 degree Fahrenheit.