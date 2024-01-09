David Bruckner to Write and Direct ‘The Blob’ Reimagining at Warner Bros. Discovery | Exclusive

“Hellraiser” and “The Night House” filmmaker David Bruckner is attached to write and direct “The Blob” reimaginging for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Bruckner’s film will be the third time the film will be remade. The original movie was relased in 1958 and starred Steve McQueen in his first leading role. Larry Hagman remade the film in 1972’s “Beware! The Blob” and Chuck Russell directed the second remake in 1988 which starred a Pre-“Entourage” Kevin Dillion.

Plot details about the reimagining are being kept under wraps. The original 1958 “The Blob” tells the story of an amorphous alien lifeform that descends upon a rural Pennsylvania town and begins consuming anyone it comes into contact with. The alien, an expanding mass of red gelatinous material, grows as it eats and is strong enough to pull human victims into itself from all directions.

With its simple yet effective visual effects and B-horror aesthetic, “The Blob” became a cult classic that pioneered the “alien goo” trope. It remains a quintessential cult sci-fi monster film six decades after its release.

David Goyer and Keith Levine of Phantom Four are attached to produce Bruckner’s film, with Judith Harris serving as executive producer. Harris is the rights holder and the widow of Jack Harris who produced both the 1958 and 1988 versions.

Zach Hamby will be overseeing the project for the studio.

Bruckner most recently directed 2022’s “Hellraiser” remake for Hulu. Before that, Bruckner directed 2021’s critically acclaimed “The Night House” starring Rebecca Hall. Other credits include 2017’s “The Ritual” and the “Amateur Night” segment of the 2012 horror anthology film “V/H/S.” Bruckner first broke out at the 2007 Sundance Film Festival as one of the three directors who made microbudget horror film “The Signal” which was acquired and releasaed by Magnolia.

