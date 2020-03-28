David Geffen Takes Instagram Private After Tone-Deaf Post About Self-Isolating on His Yacht

“Isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe,” Geffen captions alongside a photo of his reported $590 million yacht

| March 28, 2020 @ 11:14 AM Last Updated: March 28, 2020 @ 12:21 PM
David Geffen

Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images for UCLA

David Geffen shared with his 87,000 Instagram followers his escape to the Grenadines on his reported $590 million yacht to avoid the coronavirus pandemic — posts that created enough backlash among shocked onlookers that he has made his account private.

Though the philanthropist and entertainment mogul regularly shares photos of his yacht, Rising Sun, on his social media accounts, many found Saturday’s posts particularly tone-deaf, as Americans are struggling with unemployment, healthcare workers are begging for support and small businesses are faced with the possibility of shutting down as they may face months of no customers and revenue.

One of the captions included, “Sunset last night…isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”

Also Read: How Hollywood Benefits From $2 Trillion Stimulus Package

Shortly after, several Twitter users expressed their discontent with the magnate’s photos, with some questioning why he wouldn’t offer to use his 138-meter yacht to help house patients.

Also Read: Google Nixes Traditional April Fool's Day Pranks 'Out of Respect' for Coronavirus Patients

Geffen, who co-founded DreamWorks and Asylum Records, has an estimated net worth of $7.7 billion, according to Forbes.

The yacht in question was a reported $590 million purchase that Geffen made from Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle, that has become a party spot for Hollywood’s rich and famous.

A publicist for Geffen could not immediately be reached by TheWrap for comment.

