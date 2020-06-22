‘Extraction’ Exec Producer David Guillod Charged With Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault

Hollywood manager and producer David Guillod, whose credits include “Extraction” and “Atomic Blonde,” has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault by the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office, his attorney told TheWrap Monday.

Guillod is turning himself in to authorities on Monday, his attorney confirmed, offering no further comment.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian, who is prosecuting the case, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the nature and extent of the charges.

The charges come eight years after actress Jessica Barth first filed a report with the LAPD accusing Guillod, who was then her manager, of forcibly attacking her. At the time, no charges were filed and Barth told TheWrap that she stopped pursuing the case because Guillod had threatened to sue her.

But in 2017, as the #MeToo movement grew in prominence, Barth came forward to share her account and, writing in a guest post for TheWrap, said that Guillod had drugged her at a dinner and sexually assaulted her. After she received messages from another woman who said Guillod also drugged and assaulted her, Barth told TheWrap she went back to the LAPD to revive her old case against Guillod.

Shortly afterward, TheWrap reported that three other women said they were raped by Guillod. In Santa Barbara, a former assistant for Guillod’s company, Intellectual Artists Management, had become intoxicated after dinner during a company retreat in 2014. According to employees who were at the retreat, Guillod led the drunk assistant away from her bed and sexually assaulted her. The assistant was eventually given a $60,000 settlement by the company and required to sign an NDA. She later went to the LAPD to report the incident, who then referred her to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, who has jurisdiction over the area.

An actress and her friend also came forward to tell TheWrap that Guillod had drugged and raped them in 2015 — just a month after the Santa Barbara retreat — at his home in Los Feliz.

By late 2017, both the LAPD and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Guillod was under investigation and in early 2018, the LAPD handed over its investigation to the Los Angeles DA’s office. Now, the cases in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara have been combined under the purview of the Santa Barbara DA’s office. Jennifer Karapetian is prosecuting the case.

Since the accusations came to light, Guillod resigned as the co-CEO of the management company Primary Wave Entertainment and lost several of his high-profile clients, including Gina Rodriguez, Kristin Chenoweth and Paula Patton. He is also named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed against him by “Criminal Minds” actress C. J. Cooke for his failure to disclose the numerous sexual assault accusations against him.

The lawsuit demanded that Guillod repay the money he earned from representing Cook and also details a number of other accusations of sexual harassment toward unnamed individuals, including that he made sexual comments toward a “very famous child actor” when she was 15, that he exposed himself to a female client by poking his penis through a hole in a script and that he sexually harassed women when he worked at Handprint Entertainment, UTA, Paradigm Talent Agency and Intellectual Artists Management. (At the time, a representative for Guillod accused Cook of trying to “piggyback” on the #MeToo movement and called the lawsuit “frivolous.”)

Most recently, Guillod has still been working as a producer in Hollywood. According to his IMDb page, the “Atomic Blonde” producer was an executive producer on “Extraction,” which was released on Netflix in April and stars Chris Hemsworth. He is also listed as an executive producer on 2019’s “The Intruder” and 2018’s “Bent.”