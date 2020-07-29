David Hare’s One-Man Play ‘Beat the Devil’ About His COVID Experience to Be Staged in London

Hare says he caught coronavirus from “Roadkill” director Michael Keillor while editing upcoming Hugh Laurie series

| July 29, 2020 @ 12:07 PM Last Updated: July 29, 2020 @ 12:18 PM
"The White Crow" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Sir David Hare has recovered from the coronavirus and is back to work. Among the gigs on his busy schedule are upcoming PBS Masterpiece series “Roadkill,” starring Hugh Laurie, and a one-man stage show about Hare’s personal experience with COVID-19, titled “Beat the Devil.”

“I’ve written a monologue and it’s purely about my own experience of the illness. I got the illness very, very early. And I got it — it’s no secret — from the [‘Roadkill’] director. I was in a cutting room with the director. He got it, then I got it. Michael Keillor got it, I got it.” Hare said on Wednesday. “So I’ve written a monologue, which is going to be performed in a London theater when London theaters are allowed to reopen.”

Hare said he cannot disclose who will play him in the show or in which London theater it will be held until the government allows for such productions to take place. His “hope” is for the end of August.

Also Read: Broadway Extends Theater Shutdown to Early January

Hare’s remarks came Wednesday during virtual PBS’ press tour day. He and Laurie were promoting “Roadkill” at the time. Towards the end of their panel, Hare was asked by a reporter if he found the coronavirus pandemic to be “fertile for drama,” and if so, how would he approach the subject.

Toward the end of his response, Hare called the coronavirus a “quite extraordinary disease.”

“I don’t think anyone who has not it had it [can] quite understand how extraordinarily unpredictable it is — not just on a daily, but almost an hourly basis,” Hare said.

Also Read: All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

PBS’ press tour — a substitution for this summer’s canceled TCA (Television Critics Association) press tour — started on Tuesday. It will wrap up on Thursday.

The four-episode “Roadkill” premieres Nov. 1 at 9/8c on PBS. Here is the series’ logline:

Politician Peter Laurence’s (Laurie) private life is falling apart. Shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down. Can he out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • Daniel Dae Kim Idris Elba Mel Gibson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
1 of 74

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS