David Hyde Pierce Has Seen the ‘Frasier’ Reboot and Says He Was ‘Right’ to Not Return: ‘They Don’t Actually Need Me’

“I love every moment,” the actor says. “It was that I wanted to do other things”

David Hyde Pierce (Getty Images)
David Hyde Pierce

David Hyde Pierce felt compelled to turn down the opportunity to reprise his role as Niles Crane in the reboot of the hit sit ’90s sitcom “Frasier” because he didn’t think the project needed him.

“I never really wanted to go back. It’s not like I said, ‘Oh, I don’t ever want to do that again.’ I loved every moment. It was that I wanted to do other things,” Pierce said during an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I also thought, ‘They don’t actually need me.’ ‘Frasier’ has moved on to a new world. They have new characters. And I think I’m right. It’s doing great. And the new people they have are great.”

Pierce has been booked and busy. He’s currently starring as Paul Child in the Max series “Julia” and appeared in the Off-Broadway musical “Here We Are.” And when he was contacted to do the reboot, his bandwidth had reached its limit.

Kelsey Grammer smirks and plays piano in the Frasier reboot key art
Read Next
'Frasier': The Biggest Easter Eggs and References in the Paramount+ Revival

“When we got into real talks about the reboot, I had just started on the ‘Julia’ TV show and was working’ on a musical and going to do another musical, not this one. And I just thought, ‘I don’t want to be committed to a show and not be able to do stuff like this,” Pierce explained.”

David Hyde PIerce and Kelsey Grammer in Frasier
(NBC)

NBC’s “Frasier” made its original premiere on Sept. 16, 1993 and ran for 11 seasons and 264 episodes, winning a total of 37 Emmys. In the show, Pierce played Dr. Niles Crane, Frasier Crane’s (Kelsey Grammer) younger brother.

The reboot of “Frasier” premiered on Paramount+ on Oct. 12. While Pierce will be taking a backseat, some stars like Peri Gilpin, who played Roz Doyle will be making a comeback.

“It was fun to revisit and felt really good. I wasn’t expecting it not to be, but I really was surprised at how great it felt to be there again,” Gilpin previously told TheWrap. “I genuinely love this character. So I would love to do it [again]. It just depends on what happens next.”

“Frasier” showrunners Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life in Pieces”) previously admitted Pierce not returning was “a tough setback in the moment, but ultimately very freeing.”

“It let us build the show more organically from the ground up, focusing more on Frasier and Freddie’s relationship,” Harris told TheWrap. “The flip side of that is we don’t have several of the beloved characters that the original series had.”

If Pierce did happen to come back, the creatives said they would have been able to move the character and his story forward.

“Of course, Chris and I would have come up with something to evolve the character, make him fun and we’d love to still do that. But from his point of view, he felt like he wouldn’t add to this new version of Frasier and his son,” Harris continued. “He very understandably felt like he didn’t want to do that again, and he was in a tough place because everybody wants him to do it again. Writing Niles and Frasier banter is very, very fun. But the fact that he did step aside and allowed us to open up with a blank slate, and give room for all these new characters to grow.”

L-R: Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane and Bebe Neuwirth as Dr. Lilith Sternin in Frasier (2023)
Read Next
'Frasier' Showrunner Says It Was 'Incredible' to Reunite Frasier and Lilith: 'They’re Still Going at Each Other Hard'

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.