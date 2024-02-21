David Katzenberg has come on board to direct Paramount Pictures’ “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” a spin-off from the classic hit film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Sam and Victor’s Day Off” will follow the same-day adventure of the valets who took the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder on a joy ride in the original 1986 film. Although the two parking valets went unnamed in the original, they were played by Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins. Jenkins died in 2019.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” catapulted Matthew Broderick to fame as the John Hughes comedy became a cult classic for disgruntled high schoolers who wished they had the guts to play hooky.

Paul Young (“Key & Peele”) is producing the project through his company, Argyle Media. Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald (“Cobra Kai”) are producing with their head of development Dina Hillier as an executive producer.

Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman and Scott Yacyshyn will be associate producers on the film.

Katzenberg, who is best known for being the producer, director and executive producer of television series “The Goldbergs,” is repped by Jeff Gorin at WME and Wendy Kirk and PJ Shapiro from Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

The Insneider first reported the news about Katzenberg.