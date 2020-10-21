David Kirsch, Geoff Suddleson Named Co-Heads of UTA’s Unscripted TV

Kirsch has been at UTA since 2008; Suddleson joined the company in 2004

Kirsch has been at UTA since 2008, and Suddleson joined the company in 2004.

“David and Geoff are terrific colleagues and leaders who have played a significant role in shaping the culture of our Unscripted Television Department,” said Matt Rice, UTA’s Head of Television in a statement to TheWrap. Over their many years at UTA, they have worked to expand the breadth and scope of the opportunities we provide our clients, capitalizing on the ever-evolving nature of the television industry. I am excited to see their hard work and achievement recognized and look forward to watching them shape the future of this area of our business.”

Also Read: Veteran Agent Andrea Nelson Meigs Joins UTA as Partner

As Co-Heads of Unscripted Television, formerly known as UTA’s Alternative TV Department, Kirsch and Suddleson will oversee a roster that includes domestic and international production companies, showrunners and personalities. UTA’s Alternative TV business has been led by partner and agent Brett Hansen. Hansen will remain in a focused senior role.

Last week, the agency elevated 19 agents and executives to partner status, making it the largest partner class in the agency’s 30-year history. Kirsch and Suddleson were among those named new partners.

The company also recently announced the promotion of 35 agents and executives across over 20 divisions in multiple offices.

“This next generation of leaders have exhibited a profound spirit of resilience, innovation and ability that no pandemic could impact,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer in a statement to TheWrap. “The promotions serve as important milestones for our colleagues in their careers, as well as a testament to UTA’s continued evolution and growth across multiple business areas. I’m confident our clients and company will be well-served by their talents for years to come.”