David Kirsch And Geoff Suddleson UTA

David Kirsch And Geoff Suddleson

David Kirsch, Geoff Suddleson Named Co-Heads of UTA’s Unscripted TV

by | October 21, 2020 @ 4:00 PM

Kirsch has been at UTA since 2008; Suddleson joined the company in 2004

United Talent Agency (UTA) has named David Kirsch and Geoff Suddleson as Co-Heads of UTA’s Unscripted Television Department, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Kirsch has been at UTA since 2008, and Suddleson joined the company in 2004.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto Gonzalez

Film Reporter ◘umberto@thewrap.com◘Twitter: @elmayimbe

