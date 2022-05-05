David Letterman Welcomes Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds for New Season of ‘My Next Guest’

The latest guest list for David Letterman’s Netflix show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” has been unveiled.

Letterman is welcoming Billie Eilish and Ryan Reynolds to the stage in the upcoming fourth season.

Also joining Letterman for interviews are Cardi B, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Kevin Durant.

Will Smith also sat for an interview, however the talk will not address the Oscars incident as it was recorded prior to March 2022.

Past guest on Letterman’s Netflix show have included Kim Kardashian, Dave Chappelle, former President Barack Obama and George Clooney.

Netflix first ordered the series in 2017, and it premiered the following year.

David Letterman is host. The show is executive produced by Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants; Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch, and John Skidmore for Jax Media. Justin Wilkes and Michael Steed are also EPs.