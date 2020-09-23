Go Pro Today

David Letterman’s Netflix Talk Show Renewed for Season 3, Will Drop All Episodes at Once

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” returns in October

| September 23, 2020 @ 8:30 AM

David Letterman is coming back for a third season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Netflix announced on Wednesday.

The series returns on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Unlike past seasons, which put out one new episode a month, the third season will drop the entire four-episode season at once. It also the shortest season.

This season features interviews with Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo. According to Netflix, the series sees the former “Late Show” host “combining humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people.”

The first season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” launched in January 2018, with Netflix releasing six episodes; each is dedicated to Letterman’s interview with just one guest. Over the course of Season 1, Letterman sat down with Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Malala Yousafzai, George Clooney, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

In Season 2, Letterman interviewed Kanye West, Ellen Degeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton, Melinda Gates and Zack Galifianakis. It last aired in June of 2019.

Letterman hosts and executive produces “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” which is also executive produced by Lydia Tenaglia, Sandy Zweig, Chris Collins and Chris Cechin-De la Rosa for Zero Point Zero Productions, and Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants.

