David Muir

ABC News

Even George Stephanopoulos Can’t Deny David Muir’s ‘World News Tonight’ Ratings Turnaround

by | March 2, 2021 @ 4:25 PM

ABC News’ nightly newscast has made huge strides in viewership since the Diane Sawyer era, hence Muir’s recent promotion

ABC News veteran George Stephanopoulos may be upset to relinquish the throne for breaking news to evening anchor David Muir, but even Stephanopoulos can’t deny the ratings turnaround that Muir has provided for ABC’s “World News Tonight.”

Muir became “World News Tonight” anchor on Sept. 1, 2014. The season prior, when Diane Sawyer was still in the chair, the show trailed Brian Williams’ “NBC Nightly News” by 1.2 million total viewers per evening, according to Nielsen. Fast-forward to this current season, and Muir is presently leading Lester Holt’s “NBC Nightly News” by 1.6 million viewers per night.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

David Muir George Stephanopoulos

David Muir Clash With George Stephanopoulos Led to ABC News Chief Ouster (Exclusive)
Ashleigh Banfield

Ashleigh Banfield’s NewsNation Debut Draws Just 17,000 Viewers
new winter tv shows ranked viewers

15 New Winter Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Debris’ to ‘The Equalizer’ (Photos)
The Voice Season 20 premiere

Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and ‘The Bachelor’ to 3rd Place
golden globes ratings 2021

Golden Globes Lose Nearly Two-Thirds of Last Year’s TV Audience
Mailboxes and newsletters

10 Must-Read Media and Entertainment Newsletters
STAGE 32 + NETFLIX WEBINAR

How Netflix Tapped LA Talent Incubator Stage 32 to Pull in Global Creatives
Golden Globe Awards - Season 78

Early TV Ratings: Golden Globes on Track to Fall to All-Time Low in Key Demo
save our stages pandemic concert theater

Congress Approved $15 Billion to Save Entertainment Venues – Why Has Not a Penny Been Spent So Far?
golden globes ratings preview 2021

Golden Globes Have Kept More Viewers Than the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys
clubhouse stand-up comedy

How Clubhouse Is Keeping Stand-Up Comedy Alive During the Pandemic