David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ Gets First Look Trailer at CinemaCon

David O. Russell’s next film now has a title and release date: it’s called “Amsterdam,” and it will open in theaters on November 4. The title and release date was announced during Disney’s presentation at CinemaCon Wednesday, where they also debuted the film’s first trailer.

Robert De Niro, John David Washington, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale star in the film that until now has been mostly kept under wraps, and it also has a staggering cast that additionally includes Taylor Swift, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Michael Shannon and more.

The film is set in the ’30s and is a true story that follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

Described as an original romantic crime epic, the cast also includes Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matthias Schoenaerts, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant and Zoe Saldana, with Oscar-winner Rami Malek.

Written and directed by Russell, the film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.

This is Russell’s first film since 2015’s “Joy,” which starred Jennifer Lawrence.